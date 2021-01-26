TRON Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $896.22 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

