True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market capitalization of $397,504.00 and $4,608.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039291 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

