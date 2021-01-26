TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $317,524.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars.

