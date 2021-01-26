TrueFi Price Tops $0.22 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. TrueFi has a market cap of $31.27 million and $4.03 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00130096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00281647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00036649 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.