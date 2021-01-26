TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and $5.41 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00128314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00284759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037029 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi's total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

