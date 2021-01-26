TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $848,099.36 and $1,993.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

