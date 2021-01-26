Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $87,971.21 and $9,715.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

