Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 190,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.