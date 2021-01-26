TrustVerse (TRV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.