TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. 141,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

