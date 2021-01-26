TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 983,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,560,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

