TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.75. 146,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445,630. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

