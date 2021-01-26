TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,391 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.70. 29,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.31. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $167.84.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.