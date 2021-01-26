TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,288. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

