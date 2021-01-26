TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.47 Million in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,356. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $245.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.38.

