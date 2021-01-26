TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.87 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 639,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138,846 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

