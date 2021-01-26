TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

