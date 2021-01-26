TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

NYSE NOC traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.58. 5,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,916. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

