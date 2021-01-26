TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.63. 119,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

