TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 31,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.25. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,782. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

