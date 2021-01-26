TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. W. P. Carey makes up 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. 4,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.046 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

