TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,401 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000. Walmart comprises 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. 66,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

