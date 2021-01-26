TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 92,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

