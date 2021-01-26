TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,229 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Shares of BA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.58. 151,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

