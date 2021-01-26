TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

