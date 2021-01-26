TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $7.34 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

