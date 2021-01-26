TTC (TTC) Hits Market Cap of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

