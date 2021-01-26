Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 155,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 296,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.55 million during the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 158.08% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

