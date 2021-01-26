Typerium (TYPE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market capitalization of $561,245.60 and approximately $95.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About Typerium

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.