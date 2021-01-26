U Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $240,957.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

