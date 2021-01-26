U.S. Bancorp (USB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

1/21/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/7/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting in one. The company's solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams are likely to support its performance. Also, rising loans and deposit balance keep the bank well poised to undertake strategic initiatives. However, expenses witness a persistent increase due to the ongoing investments in technology which might hinder bottom-line expansion. Also, pressure on net interest margin due to a decline in interest rates might deter top-line expansion. Nevertheless, manageable debt level depicts lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.”

12/14/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.50.

12/11/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

12/10/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $52.00.

11/30/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

11/30/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,853. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,695,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,738 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

