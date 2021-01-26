Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $12.48 million and $154,018.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,173.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.14 or 0.04100093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00412316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.35 or 0.01306501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00537785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00418309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022678 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

