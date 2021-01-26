UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.