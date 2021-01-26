UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €54.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

