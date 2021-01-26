UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 412.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $72.56.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

