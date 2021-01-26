UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 412.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $72.56.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.