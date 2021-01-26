UChain Price Tops $0.0000 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. UChain has a market cap of $15,211.66 and approximately $4,089.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UChain Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

