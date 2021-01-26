UGAS Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

