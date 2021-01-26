UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after buying an additional 150,024 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UGI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 839,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 142,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

