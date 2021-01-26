Ultiledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,910.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and $96,910.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.