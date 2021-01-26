Ultiledger (ULT) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.76 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $26.76 million and $86,508.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.