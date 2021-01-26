Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.92. Ultralife shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 71,834 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 911.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.