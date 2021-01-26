Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.92. Ultralife shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 71,834 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%.
Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.
See Also: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.