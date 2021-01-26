Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 5.9%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,286,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,913,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634,085 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 158,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 1,533.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 575,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

