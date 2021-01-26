Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

