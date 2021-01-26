Unibright (UBT) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $98.04 million and $2.14 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00850584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.28 or 0.04476628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

