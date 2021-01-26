UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0003 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $34,479.20 and $12.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00043721 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001942 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004937 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
UNICORN Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
