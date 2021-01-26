UNICORN Token Trading Up 76.6% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $34,479.20 and approximately $12.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 76.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00043721 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001942 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004937 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About UNICORN Token
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
