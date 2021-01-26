UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

UNCFF traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

