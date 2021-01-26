UniLayer (LAYER) Trading 130.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 130.1% higher against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $413,299.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00051380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00129397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036537 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,800,000 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

