UniLend 24-Hour Volume Hits $722,078.00 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $722,078.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

