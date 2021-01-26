Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

UNP opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

